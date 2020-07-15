Reassess Your Style by Asking Yourself These Three Simple Questions

There are many misconceptions about personal style. Some believe it’s exclusive for the rich, famous, or fashion icons you see in magazines. The truth is, there’s a personal style within all of us, and unlocking that element can help us live more confident, empowered, and ready to take on the world.

While it might seem tone-deaf to be talking about style in the middle of a pandemic, this exercise goes beyond fashion. The purpose of this exercise is to evaluate how your clothes make you feel and the impact it has on your lifestyle.

Asking yourself the questions below should help you get a feel for what changes need to happen for you to live your best life through your style.

Does my wardrobe match my lifestyle?

This question seems too simple, but I challenge you to look deeper. Ask yourself what it is that you do daily and whether or not the items in your closet match. If you’re an account executive at the company, do your daily outfits represent that? Do your outfit choices demand authority the way your title does?

How do I want my clothes to make me feel?

We’re all looking for different things when it comes to our wardrobe. While some of us are looking for practicality and comfort, others are looking for confidence-boosting pieces that make us feel like a million bucks. Take note of how you want your wardrobe to make you feel. If you don’t know where to begin, start by identifying any negative feelings you may have about your style now. Understanding how you don’t want to feel is a great way to learn more about how you do want to feel.

When I think about my best self, what am I wearing?

Since I was a little girl, I always envisioned myself in some sort of power suit, as a leader in my field. Like that little girl, I still think power suits are one of the most influential outfits for professionals. Whenever I want to feel authoritative, confident, and in control, I throw on a good outfit and layer it with a bold blazer. It’s a great way to balance my style with a confidence-boosting piece that meets my needs.

It’s important to remember that personal style is relative. No two humans are alike, so it’s silly to think we all need to fit the same style mold. Do what works for you and your lifestyle.