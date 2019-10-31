How To Style a Pantsuit and Feel Like a Boss

Gone are the days of the typical, boring, and basic office dress codes. As the old-fashioned uniform rules die down, we’re left with the liberty to express ourselves through our style in the work environment.

While pantsuits are no longer a requirement in the typical office setting, they’ve now become one of the hottest trends of the season. Whether you work in an office, co-working space, or a home office, pantsuits are a must-have this fall.

If you’re ready to jump on the trend, there are a few things you should know about styling the outfit. Below are five ways to style a pantsuit and feel like a boss.

Bright and bold

Make a statement with a colorful and show-stopping pantsuit fit for your fun personality. Let face it, suits can be perceived as boring, but keeping it vibrant can fit that. When going with a bold pantsuit, make sure you keep all other accessories to a minimum. You don’t want to distract everyone from the already amazing set.

Simple in sneakers

Who said sneakers were only for the gym? A good pair of sneakers can give your outfit the effortless kick it needed. Pairing your suit with sneakers is one of the easiest ways to ensure you tone down the professional look. You can look like a boss and feel like a boss in your comfortable chic look.

Paired with personality

Adding your personal touch is essential when creating a show-stopping look. Whether it’s a band tee, your favorite oversized hoop earrings, or your big and bold accessories, make sure to dress up your pantsuit to your personality. Remember that the whole point of rebelling against the office dress code is to lose the basic and boring touch, so don’t turn back now.

Big and boxy

Think outside the box when styling this oversized set. Big and boxy looks have been overlooked for far too long, and it’s time they get the recognition they deserve. Boxy fits became a statement look in recent seasons, and some of the biggest influencers are rocking the trend. Remember to keep a touch of femininity with your accessories and styling techniques. A waist belt can go a long way.

Mix and match

You don’t have to limit your styling possibilities to just the set. If you own several sets of power suits, challenge yourself to mix and match each set to create multiple outfits. This not only gives you more variety in your closet, but it creates a unique and personal look as well.