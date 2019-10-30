What My Child’s Homework Taught Me About Business Success

Motherhood is a constant learning experience. It consists of a lot of new experiences, all of which have some meaning or purpose for a better future. This is becoming even more real as my daughter becomes more aware of her responsibilities with her school, home, and family.

The last three months have been challenging. Second grade has been the most trying and demanding school year for my daughter, not to mention her parents. Deadlines, projects, and homework are time-consuming tasks that require a lot of time and effort, and it’s required a big shift in our routines.

While second grade has come with its challenges, it’s also had a lot of benefits as well. Our bond as a family has grown tremendously, ensuring that we spend our valuable time doing things that make us better individuals. I’ve learned a lesson in particular that I think applies to any aspect of life.

Consistency is key.

It’s simple. No matter what the circumstances are, what mood you’re in, or whether you’re ready or not, just show up and do the work. Now, this may seem simple and even silly, but it’s made the world of a difference in my daughter’s progress, and now, my own.

My daughter’s first two years of school were a learning curve. It was a lot of firsts, routines, and trial and error. This year brought a lot of changes and experiences, all of which have resulted in great benefits and rewards.

As a business owner, there are times when I don’t feel like doing boring work. There are days when all I want to do is create projects that may or may not be beneficial to my business in the long run. However, when I think of my daughter, it reminds me that to make a change is to show up and do the work.

You can apply this idea to your life as well. Think about any area of your life where you feel like you struggle to make advancements. Is it related to fitness, health, relationships, or work? If you showed up every day and faced these challenges head-on regardless of hardships or heartbreaks, would you make progress?

Anytime you feel stuck and unmotivated to show up, remember that consistency is key. You’re in charge of your life, your progress, and your growth. All you have to do is show up.