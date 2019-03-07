Enrolling Your Child in School? Make Sure to Check These Things First

With the 2018-2019 school year coming to an end, it’s time for parents to start exploring and hunting for their children’s school for the upcoming school year. Whether you’re planning on enrolling a kindergartener for their first school experience or looking for a new school for your experienced second grader. There are numerous items you should check off your list before starting the enrollment process.

Below is a short list of essentials that you should be checking before enrolling your child in a new school.

Location

Considering the school’s location is crucial when making a final decision. Between early mornings, transportation options, and traffic, the distance between home and school can be a deal breaker for some families.

Cost

While there are many tuition-free education options, not all public education is created equal. Taking into account your finances, budget, and circumstances is important during the decision-making process.

Schedule

School daily schedules vary by district, location, and department. Make sure that the school’s schedule is compatible with yours when touring the school. Keep in mind that some schools also have early release days, which can be of inconvenience to many working parents.

Rating

A school’s rating says a lot about the facility as a whole. The rating is usually calculated by test scores, and while it can’t be a definitive answer to how your child will perform, it gives you a good idea. If it’s a public school, it’s report card should be public on their website, if not, simply contact the school for details.

Values

As I was getting ready to enroll my daughter in kindergarten a few years ago, I kept values high on my checklist. I wanted to make sure the school not only prioritized education, but citizenship as well. Make a priority list and cross check it with the school’s mission when making this important decision.

Classroom size

With school budgets being cut across the country, many schools have been losing teachers, which translates to a higher ratio of students to teacher. A smaller classroom size can mean more individualized attention to each student, therefore, more opportunities for improvement and growth.

Reputation

In contrast to the rating, a school’s reputation is less about the government’s ranking and more about the community’s thoughts. How do current parents feel about the school? How does the community feel about the school?

Simply asking around can give you a better idea of the school and whether it’s a good option for your family.