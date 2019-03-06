5 Questions You Should Ask Yourself Before Attending a Conference

As a fan of workshops, conferences, and summits, I’m always up for an event that’ll help me grow my business. When I quit my job 18 months ago, I had made it a goal to attend at least one business development event per month.

Today, I’ve realized that while personal and business development is crucial to my overall success, not all events are created equal. Taking your time, money, and energy into consideration is crucial when deciding which conference to attend.

Below are five key questions to ask yourself before purchasing a ticket to that upcoming conference.

What do you want to learn?

Taking the time to decide what your goals are for attending that conference is half the work. When you have clear goals and intentions, things always seem to fall into place. Most conferences have a detailed outline of what to expect at the event. So simply compare their list of items to yours for a clearer picture.

If you find that the event isn’t a good match for you, after all, don’t worry. There are many conferences to choose from.

Who do you want to meet?

Attending a conference isn’t just about what you’ll learn. Networking and relationship building is one of the biggest takeaways of attending conferences. Like with noting your goals and intentions what you want to learn, making a list of who you want to meet can set you up for success.

Many conferences provide access to Facebook groups where you’re able to browse the list of attendees. Use it to your advantage and start building relationships in advance.

Will the event help you generate leads?

While not all events are an opportunity to grow your list of clients, attending one that can grow your business is a great option. Not only can you walk away with a wealth of knowledge and new relationships, but a paid client is a great bonus too!

Keep your elevator pitch ready and be on the lookout for some business prospects.

Will the time and money invested be worth it?

Most conferences require a large investment of time, money, and energy. So being able to prove your return on investment is critical to ensure it was worth it. As a solopreneur, I like to evaluate each conference experience soon after it’s over.

This will allow me to decide whether it was worth it and if id return for a future event.

Will you be able to prove an ROI?

If you’re employed, then you probably have the luxury of having your company pay for your conference expenses. However, you have to keep in mind that most employers want to see some form of proof of return on investment. This can mean anything from a list of key takeaways that will benefit the company, proof of your growth as an employee, and more.

Make sure that those expectations are laid out before making an investment on that conference you’ve been thinking about.