I Only Wash My Hair Once a Week – Here’s Why

Growing up, my grandma used to nag my siblings and me about why we shouldn’t wash our hair every day. As an adolescent and true rebel at heart, I chose to ignore her health and wellness tips until my adult years. I went from washing my hair once a day to only washing my hair once a week.

The results of cutting down on my hair care regimen have been astounding, and I’m happy to report that I’m never going back to a daily wash. Below are my top three reasons why I only wash my hair once a week.

It saves me time

As a busy mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I like to save time wherever I can. As I’ve grown older, I’ve learned to appreciate beauty tricks that help me look good while saving me time as well. By only washing my hair once a week, I save hours throughout the week by not having to wash, blow-dry, and style my thick locks.

A good style the first day allows me to upkeep the look throughout the entire week. I simply touch up areas that need some extra love, and I’m good to go.

It saves me product (aka, money)

I never stopped to think about how much hair product I was using until I changed my haircare routine. Using quality products is not cheap and using it every single day is not the best use of it. Since challenging myself to only wash my hair once a week, I’ve dramatically lowered the amount of hair care products I go through.

While I needed to splurge on products on a monthly basis, now I only find myself purchasing the essentials once or twice per year.

It promotes the health of your hair

Most drug store hair care products strip our scalp and hair of their natural oils. This leaves us with dry, flakey, and sometimes damaged hair. By only washing and styling my hair once every seven days, I’ve dramatically lowered the number of chemicals I apply to my scalp, leaving my hair healthier, fuller, and shinier than ever.