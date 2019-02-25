Money Dates are a Thing – Here’s How to Start Scheduling Yours

Money was always a taboo topic in my household growing up. As the middle child of five raised by a single mom, money was always tight – very tight.

Today, as a 26-year-old mother, wife, and entrepreneur, I’ve grown to enjoy talking about money. While I wouldn’t say I’m an expert in the topic, I’m definitely a testament that practice makes perfect, and that getting out of your comfort zone can work to your favor.

Recently, my husband and I took it upon us to schedule regular money dates (aka financial check-ins). The purpose of this is to ensure our bank account mirrors our goals and values. Every Sunday evening, once we put our daughter to bed, we take out a laptop, calculator, and get to work.

I believe having a healthy relationship with money can make or break a romantic relationship. Below are four easy ways to start scheduling money dates with your partner.

Get on the same page with your significant other

Being on the same page is crucial to getting started. While you both don’t have to meet eye-to-eye in every single financial aspect, you do need to know what you’re getting into. Simply discussing the terms of these meetings can set you and your partner up for success.

Create reoccurring calendar notifications

Setting a steady schedule is important. Although you can always be flexible with future events, getting into a rhythm can make it easier to remember, therefore, making it a concrete routine in your relationship.

It’s up to you to decide how often you want these dates to occur. While my husband and I chat weekly, I know couples that do it less frequently and meet monthly instead.

Set goals for the dates

Like with the first tip, knowing the goals for the meetings is essential to the overall success. You should have a clear idea of what you want to get out of these dates. Whether you’re looking for areas of improvement, seeking clarity on your expenses, or pursuing a better savings plan, these objectives should be outlined and agreed upon before getting started.

Make them fun

Money is a touchy subject for many, so making these financial dates as fun as possible is crucial to their success.

Treat yourselves to an actual romantic date after completing the tasks for motivation. You can also celebrate each milestone by doing something you’ve been putting off (going for a hike, binge-watching your favorite show, or trying out that new restaurant down the street).