There are many benefits to investing in high-end designer items. While it’s unrealistic for the majority of the population to dress head-to-toe in luxury brands, there are wardrobe essentials that, when purchased intentionally, can elevate your style without breaking the bank.

Investing in high-end brands goes beyond the logo. In most cases, luxury brands take the time and resources to create quality items that can surpass the test of time. This means that you’ll have to purchase those specific items less often and therefore making your money go further.

If you’re planning on investing in high-end designer brands to upgrade your wardrobe, make sure to do it efficiently. Not every designer piece is created equal. Below is a list of five luxury pieces worth splurging on for a practical wardrobe.

Classic handbag

If you’re like me, then your handbag goes wherever you go. From work to drop-offs, errands, and grocery shopping, my handbag is by my side all day. They also hold some of your most valuable possessions. That’s why it’s so important to invest in a bag that’ll withstand the daily use and sometimes mishandling.

Timeless Sunglasses

I’ve lived in sunny Phoenix my entire life, and something I simply can’t live without is good eyewear. Aside from the added style factor, protecting your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun is crucial. High-end designer glasses are usually more durable and protective than the cost-effective competition.

Quality jewelry

I’ve never been a big fan of jewelry, mostly because the costume jewelry I was accustomed to was low quality and was practically useless after a few uses. However, I’ve recently become obsessed with dainty gold jewelry that I don’t have to worry about taking off at the end of the day. Start with a pair of earrings and add to your collection as needed.

Everyday shoes

In the past, shoes were the section of my wardrobe that I least cared about investing in. I simply looked for the cheapest and most convenient options. Today, I pride myself in only purchasing footwear that’ll outlast even my craziest tasks. Our shoes aren’t just an important part of our style, but a huge representation of our values, so investing in a good pair can elevate any outfit.

Staple jacket

A jacket can be worn daily without feeling like an outfit repeater. A quality timeless jacket can also be the perfect pair to any outfit for years to come. When shopping for a staple jacket, remember to invest in a classic color and cut. This will ensure it’ll withstand the test of time, trends, and taste.