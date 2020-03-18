How to Style Spring 2020 Trends for the Office

As we transition into a new season, it’s time we rethink what we’re wearing and how we’re styling it for the office. Spring always brings fresh ideas, new visions, and innovative ways to style them. With temperatures rising and trends changing, it’s time to rethink your style strategies and incorporate some new looks into your wardrobe.

If you’ve been feeling stuck in a style rut lately, you might need a new style. Below are some of the top style trends for spring 2020, and how you can style them for the office.

White suits

Suits were one of the biggest trends in 2019, and by the looks of it, they’re not going anywhere in 2020. This season, however, white suits are all the rage. A monochromatic white look can elevate your style and make you feel like the boss you truly are. Feel free to style the look up or down with appropriate accessories fit for your lifestyle.

Polka dots

It’s time to take out the inner Minnie Mouse in you because polka dots are in this season. The subtle trend makes it easy to add style and personality to any outfit. The playful print can feel effortless, yet stylish, perfect for those days when you just don’t feel like trying too hard.

Rope belts

One of the easiest ways to accessorize a dull outfit is with a chic belt. This season, rope belts popped up all over the runways and it’s a style any one of us can rock. Simply wrap a robe belt around your waist and let it speak for itself. For a more dramatic look, keep the rest of your accessories simple to keep the attention on the belt.

Bermuda shorts

If short shorts aren’t your thing, or if they’re just not acceptable to wear to the office, then consider embracing the Bermuda shorts trend this spring/summer 2020. Bermuda shorts are mid-length, high waist shorts that look both chic and professional. You can style them with a cute blouse, trendy blazer, and even a rope belt to earn double style points.

Sequin

Sequin is one of those trends that never seems to go out of style. That’s because the feminine and fashionable details make any outfit stand out from the crowd. If you think sequin is too bold to wear to the office, think again. Sequin can be easily styled for a professional office setting.