Three Major Signs of Work Burnout and What to Do About It

Coping with work-related stress varies from person to person. While some handle their many responsibilities gracefully and without an issue, some of us struggle with the demanding obligations of our roles. In these cases, work burnout can often be what comes from stressful situations.

Unfortunately, burnout is more common than any of us would hope. Below are three signs of work burnout and what to do about it.

Poor performance

If you’re highly critical of yourself, then you’d probably correlate poor performance to laziness, inadequateness, or even unintelligent. None of those are likely true. You’re in your role for a reason, but there might be something else that’s causing the decline in performance. Burnout is often to blame for this, usually correlated to lack of focus.

If this sounds like you, try getting organized. Organize your tasks, thoughts, and timelines. This can help you find the gaps in your performance and get you back on track.

Reduced creativity

As a creative professional, a decline in my productivity is usually an indicator of burnout. This is a huge red flag for me, as I live and breathe through my creativity. Oftentimes, the fatigue can take a hit on your creativity, which in turn, like in my situation, can impact your job performance.

If burnout is impacting your creativity, try taking some time off. You don’t need to plan a fancy trip to take advantage of your PTO. Take a mental health day and see if it helps.

Exhaustion

If you find yourself constantly exhausted no matter how much sleep you get every night, then you’re likely experiencing some sort of burnout. Fatigue and exhaustion can dramatically impact your work performance, so acknowledging your symptoms is key to tackling things before they get out of hand.

In addition to getting enough sleep, try doing relaxing activities that are not work-related. Whether you choose to meditate, knit, or go for a run, these activities can help you beat exhaustion and burnout.