Do These Three Things to Avoid Burnout as a Busy Mom

Moms do it all. We’re wives, mothers, housekeepers, employees, oftentimes even business owners. We show up every single day and exceed the expectations of a task at hand. We’re also our own worst critics and can tend to let the stress and overwhelm lead to burnout.

If you’re a busy mom dealing with more than you can handle, it’s time to take a step back and analyze your situation. Below are three things to do to avoid burnout as a busy mom.

Take regular breaks

In attempts to get the most out of our days, us moms usually skip taking much-needed breaks. Taking time to take care of your needs is an important part of recharging. While it seems like a big commitment to take regular breaks throughout the day, you’ll find that they’ll lead to more productivity in the long run.

An easy way to hold yourself accountable is to schedule these breaks into your daily time block. I like to include things like my lunchtime, reading time, and other activities in my daily schedule.

Ask for help

I’m guilty of not asking for help as much as I should be. However, if there’s anything I’ve learned as a mom is that we can’t do everything by ourselves. Whether it’s asking for help from friends, family, or service providers, it’s important to let others assist.

Asking for help can alleviate a lot of the stress and overwhelm that comes with having a full plate. Reach out to your loved ones in times of need and talk to them about your situation. You’ll be surprised how many good people are out there willing to help.

Stay organized

One of the first things to go out the window during a hectic time is organization. Between a messy house, disordered schedule, and unorganized to-do list, it’s no surprise why so many moms are burnt out. Clearing the mental and physical clutter is essential in avoiding burnout as a mom juggling many responsibilities.

Getting all of our thoughts out of our head and onto a physical tool is critical as well. Whenever I find myself overwhelmed and anxious about upcoming projects and to-do’s, it’s usually less about the lack of time and more about the lack of organization.