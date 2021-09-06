It’s been nearly a year since I returned to a corporate job after over three years of entrepreneurship. While the change was scary, the transition wasn’t so bad, since I would be working remotely, something I had grown accustomed to as a business owner. I hadn’t stopped to think about it, but working remotely was one of the things that sold me about the job. Now, I’m not sure if I can work anywhere that doesn’t offer that perk.

Working from home has many benefits. It’s good for the employee, employer, AND the entire planet. So, why are so many companies adamant about going back into the office? After a recent drive with my husband (in traffic, of course), I talked about how much I love working from home and my inexistent desire to work from a shared office space. I even went as far as to mention that if it became a requirement, I would be open to looking for another job.

While there are countless reasons why remote work is beneficial, we shared our top reasons. Below are three reasons why remote work is worth quitting for.

Save commute stress (and time)

During the drive with my husband, I realized just how much time is wasted sitting in traffic. We live on the opposite side of town from our jobs, which means we’d likely drive for an hour there and then another hour back home. That’s two hours per day that could be spent doing something a lot more productive than sitting in a car.

Not only is the time wasted, but the energy is too. My mind finds any reasons to be stressed during traffic. Who could blame it? It’s a stressful situation and an unnecessary one at that.

Improved productivity

Depending on your office layout, a remote work environment might have drastically improved your productivity. There’s no small talk in the hallways, impromptu meetings by your desk, and random conversations happening in the space next to yours. At home, I’m able to shut off distractions and tackle my tasks. That’s not as easy in an office setting. Not without being rude, at least.

While some employers might think that a return to the office would help boost productivity and employee morale, that’s not the case for everyone.

Better work-life balance

To be honest, I was a little worried that my marriage and family life would take a hit when we realized both me and my husband would be working under the same roof. I thought we would eventually hate each other, but it’s the complete opposite. Being able to have lunch and breaks together has been one of my favorite perks of remote work. We’re also able to lean on each other for support, including our daughter, housework, or errands.

Overall, these three benefits are benefits of remote work that I’d be willing to quit for. If these sound like benefits that are important to you, consider expressing your interest in remote work the next time this conversation comes up with your employer.