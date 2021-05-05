I don’t know about you, but I’m one of those individuals who jump from task to task, email to email, and open tab to open tab trying to navigate dozens of tasks at one time. While multitasking can seem productive and efficient, it’s not. There are tips and tricks to getting more done in less time, and trying to do it all is not one of them.

Below are five productivity tips to get more done in less time.

Start with your most important task

You’ve probably heard many times that you should start with your easiest task to build momentum and cross things off your list. As someone who struggles to focus and has limited creative thinking time throughout the day, I’m here to debunk that. By focusing on your most important, which is also oftentimes your biggest, task, you’ll set yourself up for success. Everything else to follow will be additional wins.

Focus on one thing at a time

Bouncing from one task to the next might make it seem like you’re being productive, but it’s the opposite. If you want to get more done in less time, you’ll have to focus on one task at a time. This means no extra tabs, crazy distractions, or disrupting emails.

Silence your notifications

Speaking of emails, they’re probably one of the biggest distractions and speedbumps when trying to be productive. Oftentimes, they’re last-minute tasks and assignments from individuals who have their agenda in mind. If you’re trying to get something done, try silencing your notifications. I recommend closing your email window altogether. You can always reopen it when you’re ready to move on to your next task.

Overcome resistance

I’ve talked about my challenges with overcoming resistance in the past. As a creative, I always feel I’m limited to the amount of creative work I can produce, let alone focus on. By choosing to overcome resistance, I push past my boundaries, put my head down, and do the work. The key here is not stopping until you either finish the task at hand or reach a milestone you feel comfortable stopping at.

Play your favorite tunes

A good playlist has the power to set the mood regardless of the rest of your surroundings. If you’re on a mission to get things done and boost your productivity, put your headphones on, play your favorite upbeat music and see how much you can get done in less time.