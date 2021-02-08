I don’t know about you, but there’s something about cold and short winter days that make my energy and productivity take a hit. It seems like I have to work two times harder just to have the same energy I had during other times of the year. It’s exhausting, but as someone who preaches on productivity and making the best of your days, understand the power of changing your habits to change your life.

While there are many things that can get in the way of our habits and daily responsibilities, we have the final say. By incorporating healthier habits, we can set ourselves up for success. Below are four simple ways to boost your energy for a productive day.

Get a good night’s sleep

To set your day up for success, you have to take into consideration what the previous night looked like. A good night’s sleep can ensure you’re rested and ready to tackle the day ahead. To ensure you’re making the best of your evening, try avoiding your phone the last 30 minutes before bed. If you struggle with insomnia, try one of these things that have proven to be game-changers for me.

Play your favorite music

Music is magical. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to boost your energy and tackle your to-do list, try playing your favorite tunes. I’m a huge fan of Spotify Premium because I can listen to my favorite music without ads or interruptions. Whether it’s piano music to concentrate (like I’m listening to now), or pop music to boost my mood, music is one of the best ways to get things done.

Take mindful breaks

A big emphasis on the word mindful. There are countless ways to take breaks. Finding an efficient way that works for you is key. In the past, I was one of those that used social media as an excuse to take a break. I thought mindlessly scrolling Instagram for 15 minutes would help me recharge when it actually made me feel even more drained. If this sounds like you, try avoiding social media during your breaks.

Structure your day

There are many benefits to structuring your day. Whether you’re trying to cram as many things as possible on your Saturday afternoon, or simply trying to be efficient about your weekday evenings, creating structure is key. Create a schedule that works for you and watch how your energy boosts and your productivity skyrockets.