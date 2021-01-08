Boost Your Mood and Productivity with these Simple Tricks

As a busy mom, wife, and working professional, I’m always looking for the best ways to boost my mood and productivity. Not just because I want to get everything on my to-do list done, but because I want to make sure I’m in good spirits while I’m doing it.

Wearing multiple hats throughout the day can get exhausting. Luckily, there are ways to help you feel better and perform better throughout the day. Below are five simple ways to boost your mood and productivity.

Prioritize sleep

Setting up your day for success means being proactive about your sleep the day before. You can’t expect to feel your best while on an empty tank, so getting enough rest the night before is essential. If you’re like me and struggle with insomnia due to stress, there are some easy ways to tackle it. Experts recommend 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night, but only you know your body, so give it what it deserves.

Work out daily

Working out isn’t as easy as it used to be. Going to a gym, attending a workout class, or running with a friend aren’t options for all of us during the pandemic. Fortunately, we live in a time where workout videos are available to anyone with an internet connection (YOU!). While it might not be as fun or motivating, find a safe way that works for you and get your body moving. You’ll find that both your mood and productivity will boost.

Listen to uplifting music

An uplifting playlist never fails at bringing my spirits up. So, if you’re trying to boost your mood and productivity, try listening to an energizing playlist. Like many things, music is relevant, so find one that works for you and use it to your advantage. I love Spotify because it does an amazing job at recommending music and playlists that coincide with what I’ve already listened to.

Take a walk

Sitting in one place and doing the same thing for too long can kill any mood, so it might be time to break that cycle. Stepping outside and getting fresh air can be a lifesaver when it comes to getting out of a mental and creative funk. Taking a walk can be the mood and productivity booster you need to kick up your performance.

Get organized

If you’re swimming in a sea of clutter and can’t seem to find the energy or focus you’re looking for, it might just be within the mess. Organizing your work and living space can have many benefits, especially your mood. Set a timer, clear the clutter, and watch how much friendlier and efficient you can be.