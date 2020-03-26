What I’m Doing to Protect My Mental Health During Quarantine

As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur who is constantly on the go, slowing down during the quarantine has been tricky. It’s evident we’re living through unprecedented times, so making the necessary shifts and changes in our lifestyle is essential to our health.

While it’s crucial to protect yourself against COVID-19, it’s also important to protect your mental health during this pandemic. Below are the five things I’m doing to protect my mental health during the coronavirus quarantine.

Limit screen time

While staying informed is crucial during quarantine, it’s also important to be mindful of how much information you consume. It can be tempting to spend hours of your day mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or reading articles on a news site. However, it’s important to remember that too much information can lead to crippling overwhelm. Limit your screen time to a healthy number and watch how your mental health improves during the quarantine.

Exercise regularly

There is a strong connection between physical fitness and mental health. If you’ve been feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, you can greatly benefit from a workout. While gyms and fitness studios remain closed during quarantine, nothing is stopping you from a quick home workout. Play your favorite tunes and get your body moving.

Talk about my feelings

It can be easy to bury your feelings to avoid talking about what’s troubling you. Unfortunately, nothing good ever comes from this. Whether you prefer to talk to a therapist, your mom, or your partner, it’s important to share your thoughts you tackle this new normal. I love checking in with my husband multiple times a day. Remember to be kind to yourself as you navigate your emotions.

Practice gratitude

Whether you like to write your gratitude moment of the day in a journal or prefer to share it with a loved one, practicing gratitude is a great way to protect your mental health during these troubling times. While many uncertainties and sensitive subjects are being discussed in the media daily, practicing gratitude allows you to ground yourself and remember all your blessings.

During this quarantine, whenever I find myself feeling anxious or overwhelmed, I take a minute to take some deep breaths and focus on all the things I’m grateful for. Your home, job, health, and family are all great examples of things we can be grateful for every single day.

Stay busy

If you’re used to constantly being on the go, slowing down during the quarantine can be a challenge. While you might not be able to complete all your tasks like before, keeping yourself busy can help you avoid overthinking during these stressful times. If you’re unsure of where to start, make a master to-do list of all the tasks you can tackle from the comfort of your home. Then, time block each item in your calendar and make it happen.