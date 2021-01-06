To me, a new year is a symbol of new beginnings. It’s an opportunity for a fresh start and a once a year chance to bring new energy to your space. Decluttering and getting rid of things that don’t serve you is an essential part of that fresh start. It’s throwing out items you don’t need to make room for pieces that will bring you joy and prosperity in the new year.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the amount of clutter or unused things around your home, there are key areas you can focus on. Below are 10 things to purge from your home this new year.

Expired medicine

If you’re like me, your medicine cabinet is overflowing with vitamins, cough suppressants, and prescribed medicine, a lot of which are expired. If living a healthier lifestyle is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, this task will set you up for success.

Expired foods

If you consistently over-shop at the grocery store, it’s likely your pantry and fridge are overflowing with unused foods. Go through each item and check the expiration date. Once you get rid of those pieces, it’s time to purge anything that’s been frozen for too long. If you haven’t eaten it yet, you probably won’t be eating soon.

Unused clothes

Cleaning out your closet is never a bad idea, especially at the beginning of a new year. I love starting a new year with an organized closet filled with clothes I love. Take some time to get rid of your unused clothes and find them a new home by selling them online to make extra cash.

Mismatched food containers

We’re all guilty of hoarding food containers with missing lids or damaged parts. This new year, clear out your cabinet filled with food containers and donate anything you’re constantly avoiding. You can always replace them with new sets you love.

Excessive dishes

If you’re one of those travelers who impulse buys mugs from every place you visit, it might be time to purge some of your dishes that are taking up valuable space in your cabinets. Keep what you love and donate what you’re not attached to.

Unread books and magazines

If your closet is starting to look like a library, it might be time to overhaul all the books and magazines you’ve been hoarding. If you haven’t read that book in the last two years, chances are, you’re probably not going to read them. Give yourself permission to let go and let them serve others instead.

Old makeup

Yes, makeup expires, and using it can cause damage to your sensitive skin. Take inventory of what you have and their expiration dates. As hard as it might be to do, tossing any old items is best.

Broken electronics

If you’re guilty of hoarding broken electronics because “one day I might use them”, this is the time to let them go. Unless it’s in your plans to fix them yourself or get them checked out by a professional, there’s no reason they should be taking up valuable real estate in your home.

Accumulated emails

Emails may not be physical items, but they still deserve a place on this list because they take up valuable brain space. If you’re constantly avoiding your inbox because of the unprecedented number of spam messages, block out time to unsubscribe and only keep emails you love receiving.

Unused stationery

I’m a big fan of thank you cards and cute stationery, so this area can be tough for me to handle. I always think I’ll use a specific item eventually, but that isn’t always the truth. If your stationery corner is overflowing, it’s time to purge some of those items you’ve been avoiding.