Ever since the release of Netflix hit show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, I’ve become obsessed with organizing, decluttering, and tidying up different areas of my life. My drawers, cabinets, and closet have all been transformed, but there’s something that needed a little extra attention: my inbox.

If you’re like the average American, then you probably spend a good chunk of the day in front of a screen. Whether you’d like to admit it or not, a lot of that time is in your inbox. It’s time to declutter your digital life. Below are three major reasons you should declutter your inbox.

Save time

If you find yourself scrolling through pages of spam, pointless, and excessive emails, you’re not alone. While most of us have grown accustomed to waste time searching for that single email, that shouldn’t be the case. It’s time to reclaim our time and save valuable time that’s wasted every single day.

Decluttering your email will save you countless minutes on a daily basis. If you were to keep track of the time wasted on a messy inbox, you’d be shocked.

Save energy

One of the first things I do every morning is check my email. I know, it’s a horrible habit, and one the majority of people do as well. While email and technology, in general, have impacted our lives for the better, there are some negative impacts of it as well.

Focusing on a messy inbox daily can take its toll on energy and productivity. By cleaning up your inbox, you’ll rid of things draining your energy, and instead, make space for things that will uplift and energize you.

Save money

Our inbox has become what our mailbox used to be, a place for advertisers to promote sales and ultimately lead us to shop their products. Dozens of email promotions land in my inbox daily and it’s time to put a stop to them.

Stop and think about how much money you’ve spent on expensive and unnecessary items just because an email told you to buy it. One of the most effective ways to declutter your inbox of spam emails is to simply unsubscribe. The process can be long and tedious at first, but trust me, it’s well worth it at the end.