Five Tips to Boost Your Business’ Online Presence

There are countless things we can’t control during these uncertain times. As small businesses take one of the toughest hits in recent history, it’s more important than ever to let consumers know you exist. Fortunately, your business’s online presence is something you have full control over.

Improving your online presence has endless benefits. You make your business visible to a wider audience, organically promote your services, and allows you to show up as an expert in your field. Below are five tips to boost your businesses’ online presence.

Highlight your homepage

Your homepage is to your website what your living room is to your house. If you want to create an inviting environment that makes visitors want to stay and roam around, you have to make sure you highlight your home page. Of course, the rest of your pages and content should be great, but what good is it to have excellent content if your users never feel inclined to make it that far in? An appealing homepage can easily help you boost your online presence.

Strengthen your SEO

SEO (search engine optimization) is the backbone of online content. When done right, SEO allows your website to rank high on search engines. Relevant keywords and phrases are important when it comes to strengthening your SEO. If you’re not sure where to start, think about how you find relevant content as you browse the web. The more strategic you are with your SEO, the more likely you are to appear at the top of search engines.

Be smart about social media

It’s hard to imagine a world without social media. We use it to connect, network, and promote our businesses. Social media is a great tool to take advantage of because it’s an easy and free way to connect with your customers. Depending on your expertise and customer base, your preference in social media platform(s) may vary. No matter what platform you choose, remember to be intentional. Have a purpose behind what you share, the connections you make, and the impact you make.

Create great content

Content creation is often an overlooked aspect of an online presence. We think achieving a great online presence happens by accident or luck, and honestly, it’s neither. There’s a lot of hard work, passion, and intentionality that goes into effective content. Create content your clients and potential customers would be interested in. Combine it with good SEO and promotion and you’re sure to boost your online presence.

Consider collaboration

“If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” ~African proverb.

There are endless opportunities for collaboration in the online world. Collaborating with other businesses, brands, and content creators is an easy and effective way to get your business noticed by a new crowd. You can expand your reach without having to change your style. Look at ways you can better serve your audience by collaborating with your peers. Be intentional and have fun!