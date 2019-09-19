Over the last decade, social media has become an integral part of our everyday lives. We use platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to connect, market, and share our daily lives. Research shows that the average user spends more than two hours on social media apps every day.

Whether you’re looking to regain your focus, cut back on scrolling, or engage with your follower more, there are ways you can do that without having to delete the app. Below are three easy tips to be more intentional on social media.

Have a plan

Creating a social media strategy isn’t nearly as fun as mindlessly scrolling on Instagram for hours at a time. However, taking the time to be strategic and build an intentional plan can change how you show up for yourself and your followers.

Understanding your niche and audience is key to creating a social media plan, so take the necessary steps to learn more about yourself and your followers. I shared some insightful information in a recent article all about being intentional on Instagram.

Engage authentically

We’ve all fallen trap to the endless scroll on a social media feed, or the infinite taping on Instagram stories. You see something cool; you say how cool it is to yourself, and then proceed to move on to the dozens of other accounts you’re following. An easy fix for the mindless scrolling is to engage.

If you see something you like, respond to that person and tell them how you feel. This won’t just get you in the habit of actually engaging, but a simple action can also be invaluable to the person receiving the comment. This is how valuable connections are made.

Set time limits

One of my favorite iPhone updates in the last year has been the screen time integration. With this addition, Apple users can monitor their screen time and even set limits on specific apps. I limit my social media use to two hours. I also can’t open apps like Instagram and Facebook from 10 pm to 10 am.

You can also set time limits by time blocking your social media use into your schedule. Adding events like “post on Instagram” or “respond to comments and messages” can keep you accountable and on schedule.