Summer doesn’t always mean beachside vacations and week-long getaways. For some of us, the two long summer months are an opportunity to do things we might not have had the opportunity to do during busier seasons. If you’re like me, you’re probably trying to make the most out of the warmer and slower season.

If you don’t have any major plans this summer, you can still make the most out of this time. Below are 10 productive things you can do with your downtime this summer.

Map out your goals

Goals aren’t exclusive to New Year’s resolutions. The slower summer months are a great time to create and map out your goals because you have time to sit and reflect on what you want. Take some time to think about who you want to be and what you want to do over the next six months, year, or five years.

Clean out your closet

I never miss an opportunity to clean out my closet and make room for new pieces. If you find yourself with some downtime this summer, take a peek inside your closet. How many of your items don’t you wear? How many items are taking up valuable space? Get rid of the old and make room for the new.

Resell your unused clothes

Once you’re done cleaning out your closet, it’s time to turn your trash into cash. Reselling unused clothes is easy when using apps like Poshmark. Snap some pictures of your unused clothes and give them a new home. An easy and fun way to make extra money this summer.

Unsubscribe from emails

Is your inbox overflowing with emails you never read? Investing a few hours unsubscribing from unwanted emails can save you a lot of time and energy in the long run. Block out an hour or two and see how quickly your inbox can go from overflow to optimized.

Pick up a new hobby

Using your downtime to pick up a new hobby is a great way to make the most of your time. Not only will you pick up a new skill, but you’ll also gain the confidence that comes along with getting out of your comfort zone.

Read a book

Reading is one of those things that many of us want to do but not enough of us prioritize doing. If you find yourself with some extra time this summer, consider picking up a new book. You’d be surprised how much you can read when you block out the time to do it.

Work out

If you’re ready to lose the extra weight you gained during the pandemic, using your downtime to work out is a great use of your time. Whether you do it from home, the gym, or special workout classes, this is a great way to look good and feel good.

Revise your budget

If you already have a budget, this is a great time to look back at your income, expenses, and savings and adjust accordingly. After all, the last year brought a lot of change. If you’ve never created a budget, it’s easy and so impactful!

Take an online class

Is there a new skill you’ve been wanting to learn but never had the time to do it? The summer is a great time to take an online class. Many sites offer courses for free and even give you a certificate at the end. Talk about being productive.

Volunteer

There’s no better way of making the most of your downtime than giving back to your community. Now that in-person events are starting to come back, it’s a great time to look into volunteer opportunities. Local nonprofits are always looking for leaders willing to give their time and energy to a good cause.