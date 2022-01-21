7 Self-Care Beauty Rituals You Can Do on the Weekends

As women, we’re often pitched the idea of self-care and how we should be doing it every day to prioritize ourselves and our wellbeing. While the idea sounds great, most of us don’t have the time or energy to follow those routines during busy weekdays.

Finding time to try new beauty regimens is no easy task. Below are seven self-care beauty rituals you can do on the weekends.

Take a bath

Sure, you might take a shower every day, but when was the last time you took a bath? A warm bath that allows you to relax, destress, and enjoy some quiet time before stepping back out into the real world to cross things off your list.

Create a face mask

Face masks are one of those things that are great for your skin but take too long to do throughout our busy weekdays. If you’re looking for an easy and affordable self-care idea to try on your downtime, try creating your face mask. My favorite is mixing equal parts Indian healing clay and apple cider vinegar. Apply it with your fingers or a brush, leave it on for 20 minutes, and wash it off. Your skin will feel soft and detoxed.

Deep condition your hair

Our hair goes through a lot during the week. While hot tools help our hair look bouncy and styled, they also damage our hair. That’s why I love spending a little extra time on weekends deep conditioning my hair. Your hair will feel softer, stronger, and more protected.

Clean your makeup brushes

This one can seem like more of a chore than a self-care idea, but trust me, cleaning your makeup brushes weekly is a great way to maintain good makeup hygiene. If you do everything you can to avoid breakouts but don’t currently clean your makeup brushed on a regular basis, you’re leaving out a critical step.

Try a foot peel

If your feet could use a little bit of TLC but you don’t have the time to get a pedicure, try a foot peel. They usually require you to sit still for at least 30 minutes, so grab a book or play your favorite show and just sit back and relax. After a few days, your feet will begin to peel and you’ll be left with soft and renewed skin.

Groom your eyebrows

Whenever I have some extra time, I love grooming my eyebrows. You’d be surprised how much of a difference a few plucks and quick trims can have on your overall look. Your entire face will look refreshed after only a few minutes.

Attempt dermaplaning

Dermaplaning is something you can have professionally done at a beauty spa, but when I discovered that you can do it at home for a fraction of the price, it became one of my favorite tricks to soft and brighter skin.

Whatever self-care regimen you follow, just make sure to be intentional with your time. Relax and enjoy every step of the process.