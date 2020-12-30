Self-Care Isn’t Selfish – Here’s Why You Should Prioritize It

There’s a stigma around the idea of prioritizing oneself. Some consider it selfish, self-centered, and narcissistic to prioritize your self-care, but I’m here to remind you that it’s more important than ever. We’ve endured countless challenges during this turbulent year.

For many of us, our mental health has taken a hit. The news, the guidelines, and the endless list of restrictions can cause us to lose sight of what matters most.

Self-care can mean different things to different people. For me, it means taking care of yourself so you can show up for the rest of the world. Sure, you can book a spa day or take a solo trip around the globe (when it’s safe to do so), but it can also mean smaller acts like reading your favorite book, meditating, and even working out.

This is your reminder that self-care isn’t selfish. Below are my reasons why you should prioritize it.

Allows you to slow down

If you’re constantly on the go and you find your mind racing at a million miles per hour, self-care is a great way to slow down and take a breath. Regardless of how you choose to practice self-care, we can all benefit from slowing down every now and then. Working out, meditating, and practicing gratitude are all great examples of self-care practices you can try to slow down.

Show your mind and body gratitude

One of the most life-changing practices I’ve adopted in the last few years is my gratitude routine. I’m always looking for new things to be grateful for, but too often, we ignore the one being we should be recognizing before anyone else – ourselves. Self-care is a great way to show ourselves how grateful we are for our mind, body, and spirit. We endure a lot on a day to day basis, so establishing a self-care routine is an easy way to say thank you for all you do.

You can’t give from an empty tank

Airlines always remind you that, in case of an emergency, you should put the oxygen mask on yourself before anyone else. That’s a great metaphor for self-care. We need to be filling our tanks regularly to be able to give to others with passion and energy. Self-care can do that. When you choose to prioritize yourself, you have enough energy for everyone else around you.

Remember that self-care isn’t selfish. You matter. You are worthy. After all, you are a SmartFem.