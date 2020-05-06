Easy Ways to Practice Self Care During Quarantine

As we continue to navigate our new normal in quarantine, it’s important to maintain some normality in our lives. For many, these unprecedented times mean survival. Whether it’s their health, their finances, or their businesses, these uncertainties can be traumatizing. If you’re dealing with a lot of hardships right now, establishing a self-care routine can help ease some tension.

While relaxing days at the spa and nail salons aren’t possible for many of us right now, there are alternative ways to practice self-care during the quarantine. Below are a few ideas on how to pamper yourself.

Try a homemade facial

Closed spas shouldn’t be the reason you neglect your skin. Show yourself (and your skin) some love by trying a DIY facial. There are some great videos on YouTube about how to create skincare products out of products you likely already have at home. Apply your facial, sit back, and enjoy some much-deserved relaxing time doing whatever it is that refuels you.

Give yourself a pedicure

Quarantine has reminded me of how valuable our salons and spas are. Never again will I take a pedicure for granted, especially from my favorite local nail salon. If your feet can use some love and attention during these tough times, then an at-home pedicure is an easy way to practice self-care. A foot file and your favorite nail polish can go a long way while at home.

Take a bath

I know this one might seem silly because most of us shower daily, but when was the last time you took an actual bath? Fill up your tub with warm water, add a bath bomb, and enjoy some relaxing music. For me, baths are a great way to destress and declutter my mind. During these troubling times, that’s exactly what many of us need.

Read a book

Reading has become a luxury for many, as we’re all constantly struggling to find the time in our busy schedules. If you’re looking to add some self-care to your life while you feed your mind, reading is a great way to do it. Dust off that book you’ve been meaning to read for the last few years, find a quiet corner, and get started.