Creative Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day at Home

It’s hard to believe Mother’s Day is just around the corner. With everything going on in the world, it seems like an odd time to celebrate anything, but if there’s anyone that deserves to be celebrated right now, it’s moms.

It’s no secret that the last two months have been overwhelming, to say the least. Life as we know it has come to a halt, but that doesn’t mean you can be creative when it comes to celebrating those you love. If you’re hoping to surprise mom but just don’t know how to do it, keep reading.

Below are a few creative ways you can celebrate mom at home this Mother’s Day.

Breakfast in bed

Mornings always set the mood for how the rest of your day will play out, so starting it with a meal in bed is a great way to show mom how much you care. Whether you’re brave enough to cook something special, or prefer to order from her favorite diner, just remember that this is the perfect opportunity to do for mom what she regularly does for the family.

Take your takeout outside

Eating out is one of the most common ways to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day, but since dine-in isn’t an option at the time, opt for take-out. Mother’s Day weather is always lovely, so take your takeout outside and enjoy your meal in your backyard. Turn on some candles, play some music, and make mom feel like the special woman that she is.

Learn her love language

Not all moms are created equal, and it’s safe to say that we all have different ways of giving and receiving love. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, read more about the Five Love Languages. Trust me, understanding this idea is life-changing. Then, show your love to mom doing whatever love language she appreciates more. Whether it’s touch, gifts, acts of service, words of affirmation, or quality time, mom will surely feel special.

Gift her a gift certificate

While many service-based businesses are currently closed, that doesn’t mean it’ll be that way forever. If your mom frequently visits a specific business, consider buying a gift certificate for her to enjoy when it reopens. Not only will mom have something to look forward to, but you’ll also be supporting a business that can use your help right now.