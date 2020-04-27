How I’m Combating Mom Guilt as an Entrepreneur Amidst COVID-19

Being a mom is hard. Being a work-from-home mom during the coronavirus pandemic is a whole different ball game. As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I’ve been jumping through hurdles and overcoming unforeseen obstacles during the last few weeks. Running a business and a household in the middle of a crisis is no joke.

Managing stress and guilt during the pandemic can be hard, but it’s not impossible. Below are some of the few ways I’m combating mom guilt as an entrepreneur amidst the coronavirus.

Setting realistic expectations

Soon after the quarantine and work from home guidelines were set, I realized that working from home wouldn’t be what it used to. I would no longer work uninterrupted for hours at a time. While it might be unfortunate, it’s our new normal, and we need to work around these unforeseen circumstances.

Setting realistic expectations has helped me not be so hard on myself. It reminds me that this is the current situation and that I’m making the best of my time. At the end of the day, I can walk away from my work feeling like I tried my best, and sometimes, that’s all we can do.

Prioritizing your tasks

If you’re a to-do list person like me, then you probably have a running list of tasks waiting for you at the start of each day. While lists can be helpful, a prioritized list can be a game-changer. At the start of each day, decide what three tasks are your main priority. This will allow you to focus on your most important work. Helping you walk away feeling productive and satisfied at the end of each day.

Waking up earlier

Since becoming a mom, I’ve always tried to start my day hours before my daughter. Whether it’s to complete assignments, work out, or simply have some alone time, those few hours are precious. If you’re struggling to find some uninterrupted time to get work done, try waking up an hour or two before the rest of your household. While it can be hard at first, you’ll soon be able to establish new routines that your body can get used to.

Asking for help

As a solopreneur, I’m used to doing a lot of things on my own. While I love the responsibility, I’ve also learned that I can’t do everything by myself. Since having my daughter at home full-time as I work from home, I’ve learned that there’s great power in asking for help.

While you might be limited to the kind of help you can get during the crisis, don’t underestimate the power of asking your partner for help. Even if they’re working as well, you can always schedule shifts and divide the responsibilities amongst each other.