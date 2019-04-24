Free Ways to Celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to show mom just how much she means to you. While moms should be thanked and celebrated throughout the year, sometimes we need a little reminder to express our love and gratitude.

If your bank account doesn’t quite match your abundant love for mom, that’s OK, because there are a few things you can do to celebrate mom without breaking the bank. Below are a few free ideas to celebrate mom for little to no money.

Breakfast in bed

As a mom, my family relies on me for almost every meal, and I’m sure that’s the case in the majority of households. A simple gesture like breakfast in bed is an easy, affordable, and kind gesture to start the special day. Keep things simple and remember that moms value the thought just as much as the gift.

Handwritten card

If it’s been years since you’ve handwritten a holiday card, this is the perfect opportunity to do it again. Take this moment to express to mom how she has and continues to play a role in your life. Tell her your favorite memory of you two and thank her for everything she does on a daily basis.

Spend quality time

In today’s busy world, it’s easy to overlook one of our greatest assets; time. Block a few hours of your day to dedicate solely to mom and what she wants to do. This can be anything from an at-home movie marathon, playing board games, or a casual day at home doing nothing.

Go for a hike

If you’re lucky enough to live near mountains and trails like we are here in Arizona, take advantage of it. The weather is still cool enough in the mornings and evenings to enjoy a soothing time outdoors. Not only is this a free way to stay active, but it also allows for the opportunity to catch up and reconnect.

Offer time off

As a busy mom, it’s rare when I have time off to do something for myself. My days are filled with preparing meals, drop-offs, and pick-ups, and of course, working. Offering mom a few hours to herself isn’t only free, but it’s priceless. Make sure to take care of any errand’s mom would have had to do during that time to allow her some true downtime.

Happy Mother’s Day!