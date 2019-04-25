Teachers are some of the most valuable yet under-appreciated professionals in our communities. They play a significant role in our lives and on the impact of future generations. They play a role in our lives as children in grade school, young adults in college, and as parents sending our kids off to school.

It’s only fair they’re celebrated for an entire week. Teacher Appreciation Week will begin on Monday, May 6 and go through Friday, May 10.

If you know of any teachers who deserve a few tokens of appreciation, this is your opportunity to express your gratitude towards them. Below are a few ways to celebrate your teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Gift cards

Teachers are constantly investing in their classrooms with their own money. Between funds spent on school supplies, room décor, and teaching resources, some teachers are left with paychecks that fall below the minimum wage. Gift cards give teachers access to additional resources, and an opportunity to make back some of the money they spent on the classroom.

Self-care products



It’s no secret teachers give the best of themselves each and every day. Gift them products that will remind them to take some time for themselves. These gifts can be anything from bath bombs, face masks, candles, and lotions. You can even find affordable gift basket sets at your favorite retailer.

Flowers

There’s never a bad time to gift flowers. They’re an easy and affordable way to show someone how much they mean to you. Floral arrangements can be customized with the teacher’s favorite flower, plant, and even color. Make sure to top it off with a personalized and handwritten note for an extra touch.

Thank You cards

Speaking of notes, there’s no easier way to tell someone how much they mean to you than with a thank you card. Whether it’s a note on a blank piece of paper or a store-bought card, use this opportunity to express your gratitude toward that special teacher in your life. I like to have my daughter write a kind and thoughtful note every year for her teacher and teacher’s assistant. Not only are these kind gestures, but they’re sweet takeaways for teachers as the students move on at the end of the school year.