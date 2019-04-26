Haven’t Found Your Passion? Focus On this Instead

As an entrepreneur, I’ve heard the word passion mentioned more times than I care to recall. Whether it’s referring to finding your passion, living your passion, or profiting from your passion, it’s a conversation that’s unavoidable in today’s day in age.

However, what do you do when you haven’t found your passion or don’t have one? I recently listened to Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations podcast (my favorite podcast), where Elizabeth Gilbert talked about the perfect alternative to finding your passion.

During her talk, Gilbert talks about the power of curiosity. Curiosity is simply the desire to know or learn about something. Unlike passion, curiosity comes with little commitment, pressure, or obligations to make something happen. Curiosity allows us to explore areas of interest without having to fully commit to doing it for the rest of our lives.

Interested in writing but aren’t sure if it’s your passion? Let your curiosity run wild and simply write. Don’t feel the need to set anything in stone. As Gilbert goes on to say in her talk, curiosity can take you on a path that can eventually lead you to your passion.

As I’ve mentioned before, I consider myself a multi-passionate entrepreneur. I love and enjoy doing many things and refuse to settle for anything less than absolute satisfaction. I’ve used my passion to guide me in a certain direction but have allowed my curiosity to pave new paths and help me pivot as a necessity in my journey.

If you feel stuck, unmotivated, or unsure of where to make the next move in your life, try taking the time to let your curiosity do the work. Remember, there are no commitments, pressure, or obligations that come with being curious. All you have to do is be open-minded and acknowledge what it is that sparks true joy in your life.