Being an entrepreneur is hard. Being a sensitive, emotional, and people pleasing entrepreneur is even harder.

I quit my full-time job over a year ago to follow my passions. The bizarre combination of thrifting, writing, and styling didn’t fit the description of any corporate position available, so I launched my own business. Let’s just say, I’ve learned more about myself in the last year than I had in the previous 24 years of life.

Entrepreneurship teaches you some of the biggest life lessons. Overnight, you become a spokesperson, salesperson, CEO, and personal assistant. It’s no wonder they say if you want to learn more about yourself as a person, launch a business.

While I’ve had the honor to celebrate some amazing accomplishments this last year. I’ve learned the most from my failures. The biggest mistake I’ve made as an entrepreneur is caring way too much what people would think of me.

I recently discovered this weakness as I was getting ready to map out my 2019 plans. I found myself hesitant about making decisions based on what others would think of me. Then it hit me, I’ve been doing this since day one.

As a people pleaser, I constantly find myself questioning others’ perception of me. Do they think I’m smart? Do they think I’m kind? Am I good enough?

To be honest, I don’t think people care that much about me. Yet, it’s an energy-sucking idea that’s constantly running in my mind.

As a way to change my mindset around this issue, I’m trying a new approach to making decisions and taking action. Before every critical step or decision, I’ll ask myself,

How do I feel about doing this?

AND

Will doing this catapult me to the next level in my career?

While I can’t promise that I’ll stop caring about what others think about me, I’ve decided that every decision I make and action I take will be based solely on my intuition. It’s gotten me this far in life, so it knows a thing or two about what’s best for me.

I also plan to welcome feedback and advice from those that actually have my best interest at heart. This can be true to any area of life, not just business.

So, listen to your gut, and follow your joy. Only you know what your intentions are, so make sure you please your own desires before anyone else’s.