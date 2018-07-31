Five Signs It’s Time to Quit Your Job

At only 25, I’ve been through more career changes than most people twice my age.

My constant search for fulfillment, passion, and happiness have ultimately led me to entrepreneurship. However, the road here was not an easy one. I’ve resigned (or quit) from two full-time positions and declined several job offers since graduating with my bachelor’s in May 2015.

Whether you’re looking to quit, resign, or simply demote yourself, there are a few signs you should look out for before taking the leap.

You’re unhappy most of the days

As creatures in constant pursuit of happiness, we tend to forget that the first step to finding it is letting go of what is making us unhappy. Daily despair was the biggest red flag for me. Months before I decided to quit, I realized that my days felt longer and unfulfilling. I felt my negative mood drag on into the weekend. Affecting my home and family time.

I began recording the patterns and ultimately decided that I could no longer live that way.

You’ve hit a plateau

According to Tony Robbins, one of the six core human needs is growth. I completely agree with him. About six months into my job, I realized that my daily tasks were things that someone with half my skills and experience could do. This began to hurt my self-esteem and ultimately led me to underperform in my daily tasks. I realized I was doing a disservice to me and the company at that point.

You can’t see yourself there in the future

I’m a long-term thinker and goal-setter. I like to envision where I will be five, 10, and even 20 years from now. As I would map out my plans for the next few years, I couldn’t see myself in the position. My goals ultimately included thrifting, styling, and speaking. Three things I was not doing, nor could ever do in my current role.

Your work feels meaningless

While the organization I worked for did some amazing work for the community, I didn’t feel the specific work I did was as meaningful. By losing the passion for my work I felt my daily to-do list turn into a torturous list of chores I didn’t want to do.

After multiple attempts to reconnect with the organization’s mission and purpose, it was too late. I felt disconnected to a point of no return.

Your work environment is toxic

Working in a toxic environment doesn’t necessarily mean that your co-workers are monsters. If the simple thought of walking into your office and engaging with your peers makes your stomach turn, that’s a red flag.

Workplace friendships have been proven to have a positive impact on your daily mood. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a work friend I could count on.

If you’re planning on quitting your job, keep in mind that quitting will eliminate a regular deposit into your bank account.

Be prepared to live temporarily without a salary. Whether that means you make drastic lifestyle changes like moving back in with your parents or quitting your daily latte’s, there are sacrifices you need to make. Make sure that you have enough savings to make the change. Then, follow your gut and do it!