2nd Annual SmartFem Summit Transforms Entrepreneurs to Experts

It’s not everyday entrepreneurs have access to established experts as they try to build their business. Dozens of authors, speakers, and entrepreneurs had that opportunity at the 2nd Annual SmartFem Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Created on the simple vision of assisting speakers and book authors, SmartFem Summit is a place where entrepreneurs can learn, grow, and establish their brand. The two-day conference connected business owners from around the world as they navigate through the overwhelming journey of speaking and publishing.

The agenda was filled with speakers and panelists as they shared their best tips, advice, and takeaways from their journeys. Jen Devore Richter former NASA Marketing Director turned multi-published author and professional keynote speaker kicked off the two-day event as the opening keynote.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn from experts who shared their keys to success. Experts like Ted Talk Speaker and Coach, Brad Szollose gave speaker enthusiasts his top tips to successfully winning over an audience. The audience had the opportunity to experience Brad’s work first-hand as two of his clients took the stage to practice their talks.

Award-winning investigative reporter, Lisa Guerrero of Inside Edition kept the audience wanting more of her talk on being brave. Lisa talked about growing up without a mom, overcoming bullying, and going after what she wants. She also shared her top four tips for building a brand and being brave.

Panels focused on everything from books, entrepreneurship, and even podcasts. The intimate conversations allowed attendees to resonate with each expert and learn about their journeys through the speaking and book publishing world.

The 2nd Annual SmartFem Summit came to an end with a celebration at the SmartFem VIP Hanger Party at Elite Flight Jets Hanger.

Guests left with countless takeaways, connections, and actionable items to take the next step forward in their careers.