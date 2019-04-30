Would you consider yourself to be brave? Are you OK to face and endure danger and show courage? If you’re not, you’re not alone. It seems like we’re constantly being told to have courage, but what does that even mean, and how do you do it?

I had the honor of sitting in on Lisa Guerrero’s session at the 2nd Annual SmartFem Summit where she talked about the importance of being brave. Lisa Guerrero lives up to her last name (which translates warrior). She has endured many hardships life has thrown her way, including the death of her mother when she was only a child.

Today, Lisa Guerrero is an author, speaker, and investigative reporter at Inside Edition. She’s the definition of success and what it means to be brave. Lisa shared four steps to being brave and I want to share them with you. Below are Lisa Guerrero’s four steps to being brave.

Equip yourself with all the facts

As an investigative reporter, Lisa spends a lot of time researching and familiarizing herself with all her cases. She makes sure to have all the facts straight before confronting anyone. This is a great starting point for anyone looking to practice being braver.

By preparing yourself with all the facts, you’re more likely to radiate confidence and assurance when facing a difficult decision.

Listen to people’s fears and frustrations

Many times, we like to dive into the work without taking the time to deeply listen to the problem at hand. Lisa suggests to actively listen. Whether it’s a victim like in her case or a client in need of your services, listening will give you all the answers you’re looking for.

Personalize and empathize with the victims

While most journalists are required to avoid empathizing with the victims and stories they’re covering, Lisa suggests the opposite. Personalizing and empathizing with the victims not only makes you human, but it also allows you to understand their emotions. This then helps you find the courage to fight for them.

Be brave because your audience expects you to be brave

This serves as a reminder that if we’re not putting ourselves out there, we’re doing a disservice to those that depend on us. Be brave for those that depend on you and need you to be courageous every single day.