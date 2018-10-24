What I’m Doing to End 2018 with a Bang

If you’re feeling the end of the year funk and lack of motivation, you’re not alone. With the holidays around the corner and 2018 coming to an end, most of us are ready to cuddle with our loved ones next to the fireplace, drink warm beverages, and unplug while doing all of the end-of-year travels.

While disconnecting seems like the most appealing plan, it’s definitely not the most efficient one. Turn your end-of-year struggles into fourth quarter wins by implementing small changes that will set you up for success.

Below are some of my tried-and-true tips to ending 2018 and starting 2018 on the right foot.

Get Organized

Like most moms, I wear many hats throughout the day. I’m a mom, wife, business owner, and so much more. While my plate can overflow sometimes, I’ve learned the hard way that if I’m not organized, things can get chaotic. Whether it’s adding things to my calendar, writing things down on a sticky note, or delegating tasks to my husband, getting organized is half the job. If your brain is overflowing with current tasks and future ideas like mine, start by getting everything, yes, everything, down on one sheet of paper. Trust me, it does wonders.

Set Goals

Goals aren’t just for mid-year reviews and New Year’s resolutions. Setting goals keeps you on track and motivated through the ups and downs of the year. Whether you want to work out more, eat healthier, or work on that project you’ve been putting off for years, make sure to set metrics and keep track of them. If you’re worried about your time restrictions, try time blocking. It’s worked wonders for me this year.

Be Intentional

As a busy mom, it’s easy for me to get caught up with little tasks that don’t move me forward. This can not only lead to burnout, but it can be very discouraging in the long run. After experiencing my fair share of burnouts in the past, I’ve decided to make sure that every task in my day has a true purpose and intention. While I might have more freedom to do this as an entrepreneur, we all have power over our days, especially how we react to things.

Start Healthy Habits Now

I recently read the bestselling book, The Power of Habit, and haven’t stopped thinking about all my habits and how they affect my quality of life. From my unhealthy social media addictions to unhealthy eating habits, they all play a big role in how my days play out. I’ve been taking note of those unhealthy habits and made small changes to turn them into healthy ones. I updated my phone settings to limit my screen time and have started shopping for healthier snacks to keep me from eating the unhealthy ones I buy on impulse.

You don’t have to wait until 2019 to start making changes. Every day is a fresh start and should not be taken from granted. If you end 2018 with a bang, you’re sure to make 2019 and unforgettable year.