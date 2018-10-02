This New iPhone Feature Will Break Your Social Media Addiction

Have you ever opened your phone to check the weather and ended up scrolling through your Instagram feed for 45 minutes? I have, and not only did I lose 45 minutes of valuable time, but I also lost my sanity along with it.

I’ll be the first to admit that social media has led to unhealthy comparisons, anxiety, and loss of valuable time. Since acknowledging my problem, I’ve been on the hunt for an app that would keep me accountable and off social media. My recent smartphone update is giving me more than any app ever could.

If you’re an Apple girl like me, then you recently updated to the new iOS 12. While the update comes with dozens of upgrades and improvements, the one that stood out to me was the “Screen Time” installation. In Screen Time you can see how long you spent on specific apps and categories. You can even go a step further and set time limits for specific apps.

There are additional features within Screen Time that I started taking advantage of. Downtime allows you to set a schedule for time away from the screen. Don’t worry, you can always choose specific apps to allow during downtime, and phone calls are still available.

While the true test will be my willpower, I’m eager to see how this new iPhone feature will keep me off social media and focused on self-development.