As a resourceful fashionista, I’m always looking for new ways to get more outfits out of my wardrobe. While thrifting is my favorite way of shopping for new wardrobe staples, I also love borrowing pieces whenever I can, even from my husband.

When it comes to fashion, I believe it’s not always about what you wear, but instead, how you wear it. Playing with new items can help you explore your style, and even get more creative with the types of items you reach for the next time you’re getting dressed.

If you’re looking to create a new outfit but have nothing to wear, consider taking a peek inside your partner’s closet. Below are five items to borrow and restyle from your husband’s closet.

White button-down

When it comes to button-downs, I love an oversized look. If you are too, then consider trying on something from your spouse’s collection. This is a great way to experiment without having to commit to expensive brands you might never wear. Just roll up the sleeves, French tuck into your jeans, and throw on your favorite shoes for a casual chic look.

Denim jacket

Just like my button-downs, I’ve always been a fan of oversized denim jackets. I love the relaxed look and feel, and what better way to achieve the look than by reaching into your partner’s side of the closet? Denim jackets are a great layering piece, so you can style it with your white button-down, over your workout clothes, or more denim.

Boxy blazer

Blazers have become one of my favorite pieces recently. Not only are they a staple for your professional wardrobe, but like denim jackets, they’re also great for layering. I love how easy it is to transform any outfit into an office look by just throwing on a blazer. Your boyfriend’s blazer is even better because of the oversized, boxy, and effortless look.

Band tee

If you’re going for a more casual outfit, opt to borrow one of the band tees. Don’t worry if you don’t recognize the name of the band. You don’t have to. The goal here is for you to look and feel your best without spending a dime. I love styling band tees with distressed denim, skirts, or even under a power suit.

Cool accessories

The right accessories are essential to completing a look, and you likely have many pieces you can choose from. A beanie can be a great option to keep you warm while looking cool, and his watch can add an effortless touch to your outfit. When it comes to borrowing items from your partner’s closet, the key is to try things on. You’ll be surprised by how many cool and stylish pieces you’ll find in there.