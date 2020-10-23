The Coronavirus pandemic has taken many things from us. Our daily lives were turned upside down and life as we knew it is long gone. The virus has also given us something, however. It’s given us a lot more downtime to do with it as we please. Many people are spending this time decluttering their homes, learning new skills, and enjoying quality time with family.

If you’ve found yourself with more free time than you know what to do with, you might want to consider evaluating your personal style. If you feel stuck, uninspired, or bored with your style, this is the perfect time to make some changes. Below are five ways to upgrade your personal style by making the most of your downtime.

Clean out your closet

It should go without saying that if you want to start something new, you need a clean foundation. In this case, your closet and everything in it should be evaluated. You can’t upgrade your style without getting rid of pieces that don’t make you feel like the best version of yourself. When cleaning out your closet, I recommend taking every item out and evaluating it individually. You’ll be surprised how much you can declutter in just a few hours.

Get inspired

It can be hard to envision yourself in a different light if you have nothing to base it off on. Before planning my next style upgrade, I like to get inspired. I love using Pinterest to browse and pin outfits that I’d love to put together one day. These pins come in handy when you’re shopping for new items. Keeping a style vision board handy can also help keep you accountable and looking your best when you’re just not feeling it.

Replace the basics

If you find yourself wearing the same pieces over and over again, it’s likely those are your wardrobe basics. This can also mean those pieces may be worn out or faded. If this is the case for you, consider replacing those pieces with some upgraded versions. Swapping a white t-shirt with a chic white V-neck can instantly boost your entire look.

Add some fun pieces

Too many of us are afraid to experiment with fashion because we’re afraid certain pieces won’t match our personalities or lifestyles. While safe is OK, it’s never fun. Use this downtime at home to experiment with your style and add some fun pieces. You’ll be surprised how much a fun pattern or pop of color can do for your mood and look. If you’re afraid to commit, try rental services like Rent the Runway.

Upgrading your style can help boost your mood, confidence, and overall look. You deserve it!