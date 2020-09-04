Quarantine has made it acceptable (and even trendy) to stay in our pajamas all day as we try to navigate this new normal. While sleepwear might be the most convenient option, it’s not always the best. If you’re looking to boost your confidence and productivity, it’s time to open your wardrobe and make use out of it.

Although there might not seem to be enough reasons to get dressed every day, there are countless benefits to looking your best and getting the most out of all the pieces in your closet. Below are five ways to get the most out of your wardrobe.

Get inspired

I know what you’re thinking. You have a closet full of clothes but nothing to wear. We’ve all been there, and the truth is, we all have plenty to wear. The problem is usually that we don’t know how to wear it. When I’m stuck in a funk, finding inspiration is one of my favorite ways to get out of it. Whether you’re using Pinterest or a fashion magazine, getting inspired can help you breathe new life into your wardrobe. The key here is to make it work for you and your needs.

Keep a journal

If you find yourself wearing the same 10 pieces over and over again, it might be time to start keeping records. When it comes to our wardrobes, we usually reach for pieces we’re comfortable wearing. This then leads to an endless cycle of us wearing the same pieces repeatedly, all while dozens of other items sit there for months without being used. By keeping a journal, you’ll be able to see what you’ve worn in the past and challenge yourself to wear pieces you haven’t. A simple picture of your daily outfits will do the trick.

Try it on

If you’re constantly ignoring pieces in your wardrobe out of fear that they won’t fit, it’s time to tackle the problem and try things on. By doing so, you take the narrative out of your head and see things for yourself. Trying things on is a great strategy that can help you learn how to style your pieces, too. Next time you find yourself reaching for those same pair of jeans, challenge yourself to try on something you’ve been ignoring. Then, find new ways to style it.

Keep it simple

When it comes to effortless and timeless style, simplicity is key. While bold prints, bright colors, and abstract shapes are fun, they usually end up in the back of the closet after only wearing it once or twice. If you’re trying to get the most out of all the pieces in your wardrobe, try a simpler approach. Stick to a color palette that matches your lifestyle and go for classic pieces you’ll likely wear for years to come.

Set a deadline

Once you’ve exhausted all your options and have tried all the tips mentioned above, it might be time for a closet cleanout. Set a deadline and challenge yourself to wear as many pieces in your wardrobe as possible. At the end of the deadline, anything you didn’t wear, consider donating. It’s likely that if you didn’t wear it in that timeframe, you won’t wear it any time soon.