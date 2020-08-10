It’s hard to imagine life pre-pandemic. Going into the office and shaking hands with your associates now seem risky and unsafe. However, business is business, and life must go on. Zoom meetings have replaced in-person gatherings due to COVID-19, and if you’re lucky enough to have kept your job post-pandemic, then it’s likely you’re dealing with the pros and cons going digital.

Making your mark and creating a personal brand for yourself Is more important than ever during these uncertain times. If you’re looking to shine in your next video meeting, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Below are five simple tips to stand out in your next Zoom meeting.

Get groomed

It can be easy to fall into lazy rabbit holes while working from home. We lower our standards and make it seem OK to skip a shower and avoid brushing your hair. While you might be able to get away with it, it’ll make you stand out for all the wrong reasons. Personal image is a huge part of your brand and that of your employer.

Take the time each morning to get groomed. Whether that means styling your hair, applying some mascara, or throwing on some accessories, a little can go a long way. Especially in a video meeting.

Work with your wardrobe

When quarantine and work-from-home routines began, I saw countless articles talking about working in your pajamas. The fashion industry has doubled down on loungewear and has been marketing to working millennials for the last few months. While I’m a huge fan of comfortable outfits, I’m also an advocate of dressing up for the occasion.

Although working from home might seem like the perfect excuse to slack off, this is the time to show out. Your outfits say a lot more about you than you think. Dress in something cute but comfortable and watch your productivity skyrocket. Plus, you’ll stand out from the rest of the group and shine during your Zoom meetings.

Look for lighting

Finding good lighting is key to a successful shot. Whether you’re taking a picture or recording a video, it’s important to look for lighting. If a window with good natural lighting is accessible, try to face it. You’ll find that even the smallest shift in location can make a big difference in the quality and overall feel of the shot.

Find focus

It can be hard to follow along during a one-hour meeting if you’re constantly distracted. Finding focus and eliminating distractions can help you engage and be attentive to what’s going on during the meeting. A quiet and bright place is ideal for you if you’re looking to focus and follow along during your next video call.

Plan and participate

Zoom calls can seem like a big waste of time if you’re never prepared and fail to participate. If you’re hoping to stand out in your company, you have to engage. If you have input, ideas, or insights, don’t be afraid to share them as time allows. Of course, this requires your attention and focus, so ensuring you have the proper [physical and headspace is crucial. Before every meeting, make sure you plan any big highlights you need to go over, this will make sure you’re not distracted during the call. Your attentiveness and ambition will not go unnoticed.