Finding Focus as a Multi-Passionate Entrepreneur

I’ve talked about my wins, losses, and challenges as a multi-passionate entrepreneur. For those who aren’t familiar with the phrase, I first learned about it from Marie Forleo, one of the pioneers of online entrepreneurship. In summary, multi-passionate-entrepreneur is a business person who has many passions and is trying to pursue all of them.

While there are many benefits for multi-passionate entrepreneurs, there are also many difficulties. Multi-passionate entrepreneurs are often seen as flaky and undedicated procrastinators. I have to say I struggle with focus, and that’s why I want to share my insights with you.

If you’re an entrepreneur struggling to find focus, below are three easy ways to do so.

Get clear

Gaining clarity is essential to finding focus and improving your productivity. Take the time to understand what it is that you truly want out of your business. Are you trying to launch a course, host an event, or grow your social media following? Being clear about your goals is key to achieving them.

I recommend having a journal handy to get all your thoughts out onto physical form. My favorite app to get organized can also help you map out all your ideas.

Time block

I see incredible results when I time block. Likewise, my productivity takes a hit when I don’t. Time blocking is the simple act of scheduling tasks, appointments, and to-dos into your calendar. These are usually don’t in hourly increments and help keep you on track and responsible.

Google calendar is a free and user-friendly tool everyone should be taking advantage of. By adding every task to your calendar, it’ll be easy to trace back your steps and see where all your time is going.

Stay accountable

As a solopreneur, I spend a lot of time by myself. Therefore, I don’t have many outsider feedback to keep me accountable and in line. By finding an accountability partner you’re allowing others to check in on you and the status of your tasks on hand.

You can find accountability partners anywhere from social media, to your local networking events, and even conferences.