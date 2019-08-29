The Power of a Strong Personal Brand with Sheila Anderson

You have less than seven seconds to make a good first impression. Whether you’re trying to land a job, secure a client, or build your network, your personal brand holds a lot of power in your personal and professional life.

In this episode of SmartFem’s Between the Lines, host Lea Woodford chats with author Sheila Anderson on how she went from invisible introvert to highly sought-after personal branding expert. Sheila Anderson is the author of the book I.C.U.: A Comprehensive Guide to Breathing Life Back into Your Personal Brand. Learn about how she embraced her struggles to help others through the process of building an intentional, consistent brand with impact.

The show is available to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime and Roku.