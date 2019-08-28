5 Ways to Improve Yourself When Times Get Hard

There are a lot of reasons for people to change. It may be that they realize their life is not where they want it to be, or it could be because they have an understanding of how their choices impact others.

Whatever the case, change can be harder than you initially thought. This can be frustrating and upsetting leaving you to go back to old unhealthy tendencies.

To stop this from happening, here are 5 things you can do when improving yourself becomes hard:

Take A Moment to Reflect

This is a huge part of improving yourself. If you do not know what you are doing wrong, there is no way you can change what you are doing. This can be remedied by taking a personal inventory of yourself.

What are some of your defects? As you go throughout your day notice how you treat others and what your intentions are. When you get home at the end of the day, you can get a journal and write in it to reflect on that day. After doing this for several weeks, you can pick out patterns of destructive thoughts.

Come to an Understanding

After you have gathered up some information and taken some time to truly reflect on yourself, it is time to start accepting it. This can be hard, especially if you have discovered some hard truths about yourself. This does not mean that you have to beat yourself up if you feel like you are a bad person.

What you need to do now is to take some action. You have all of these things you need to work on, what do you need to do to improve it? This could be a range of answers from going to a 12-step meeting to starting to be nicer to your younger sibling and parents.

Stop Worrying So Much

If you are a worrier, this can be extremely hard to unlearn. If you have anxiety, you will want to go get professional help. Learning that there are certain things you cannot control is extremely freeing. Practice the daily habit of knowing that you can’t control others, but you can control yourself and how you react to different situations.

Practice Self Care Daily

Life can be draining sometimes. You may find yourself exhausted when you’re only halfway through the week. To combat this, you can practice self-care to rejuvenate and relax. This does not have to be anything big or costly and does not have to take a lot of time.

It can be something as easy as putting essential oils on your feet at the end of the night before bed. Make sure you are using oils that are of high quality and ethical. Some essential oil companies such as doTERRA don’t have the consumers in mind when making their products.

Get the Help You Deserve

Reaching out can be hard when you feel that you have to have it together all of the time. Luckily, you do not have to have it all figured out. If you just need someone to talk to or are feeling stuck with improving, a therapist can help. There are different therapists and you will want to choose one that is right for you.

Look at what you want to overcome. If you are struggling with relationships, you can go to a doctor who specializes in relationships. Some therapists focus on different addictions and mental health issues. Making a consultation appointment is a great thing to do to discuss both of your expectations and goals while going to therapy.

Improving yourself is a lifelong journey that is not going to take place overnight. Be patient with yourself and keep taking steps in the right direction. What are some things you do to improve yourself? Be sure to comment below to start the conversation!