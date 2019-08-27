Dress for Success – Style Tips for Entrepreneurs

As an entrepreneur, I spend a lot of time around fellow business owners. Unfortunately, first impressions are usually underwhelming as I find many well-qualified business people failing to dress for their position.

While the days of the official office dress code may be behind us, there is no reason to throw personal style and professionalism out the window. I’ve talked about the importance of style for a personal brand before, and there’s a reason why it’s a hot topic these days.

If you’re an entrepreneur whose first impression isn’t matching their business capabilities, it’s time for a change. Below are five simple tips to dress for success as an entrepreneur.

Dress for your industry

No two industries are the same, so you shouldn’t expect for dress codes to be. Take the time to learn the needs and expectations of your industry. Does your industry require you to wear closed-toe shoes, dress in all black, or follow specific guidelines?

Understanding the standards of your industry can help you set a strong foundation for your style.

Invest in basics

There’s something about a classic blazer, pump heel, and black slacks that will never go out of style. By investing in wardrobe basics, you will always have a safety net to fall back on when in doubt.

Make sure to keep your budget and lifestyle in mind when investing in these items. The more versatile they are, the more life you’ll get out of them.

Learn to layer

It’s hard to think about layering when it’s still triple-digit weather in a lot of part of the country, but it’s a game-changer. Whether you’re running to a meeting or giving a presentation, layers can help you look polished and put together.

Another benefit to layering is being able to remove and add items as needed. Your blazer might not be ideal while driving, but it can make a difference during your business pitch.

Tailor when needed

Just like our businesses, our body types are not one size fits all. If you’re feeling less than confident about the fit of your outfit, it might be time to visit your local tailor. Tailoring your wardrobe for your unique measurements can be the difference from frumpy to fierce.

Most local dry cleaners offer tailoring service, so a flattering outfit is only a drive (or Google search) away.

Add the right accessories

Accessories are one of the easiest ways to add your personal touch to an outfit. Whether you’re looking to add some flare with a purse, scarf, or jewelry, remember to keep it on-brand. Sticking to classic yet unique pieces will help you stand out while making a good first impression.

If accessories intimidate you, start with classic and basic pieces that you can’t go wrong with.