Be Worth It – Jeana Goosmann Raises the Bar

Jeana Goosmann and her firm are raising the bar when it comes to leadership and bringing excitement back to the conference stage. She is creating more than a conference; it is a movement. The stage and tables were appropriately adorned in red to reinforce Jeana’s R.E.D. strategy.

She explained her principals for success on the stage, as well in her book. R is for Ready, E is for Execute, and D is for Deliver.

Jeana Goosmann is the managing partner of Goosmann Law which is one of the fastest-growing female law firms in the mid-west. I recently attended her conference “Be Worth It,” in Omaha Nebraska. She strategically timed it to coincide with the release of her new book also titled “Be Worth It”.

The conference brought in Erin Brockovich as the keynote speaker as well as some high-profile executives. For those of you who don’t know, Erin is an activist and Julia Roberts portrayed her in the movie Erin Brockovich. Erin reminded us that we have a voice and by joining forces we can change things. It was a great reminder for us all.

The networking at the event is incredible, and people fly in from all over the country to attend. With over 300 attendees, the conference is full of excitement and high energy.

The program and breakouts were a nice mix of different experts in various industries from real estate to energy. Closing speaker for the day was celebrity business guru Jeffrey Hayzlett of C-Suite Network. He was there to remind us all that if we don’t change and adapt our businesses will die.

To find out more about Jeana Goosmann and her book you can check out her website at Goosmannlaw.com and don’t forget to order her new book, “Be Worth It” on Amazon.com