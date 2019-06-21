Making Corporate America Responsible with Erin Brockovich

Consumer advocate and environmental activist, Erin Brockovich learned at an early age about the value of water. Her understanding and passion for people’s health and welfare eventually led her to her work in Hinkley, California. The investigation and class-action lawsuit about the health impacts of contamination later became a film starring Julia Roberts as Erin Brockovich.

Today, Erin considers herself a people’s advocate. She focuses her efforts in areas like medicines, water, and air. Join us for this eye-opening interview as Erin shares her thoughts on making corporate America responsible.

To see the show in its entirety, click on this link to Amazon Prime.