How I’m Using the Summer Slowdown to Boost My Business

It happens every year. As the temperatures go up, productivity seems to go down. Summer getaways and vacations are usually to blame for delayed communications and projects. However, slow doesn’t have to be bad. We’re so used to being frantically busy that we’ve forgotten what to do with our downtime.

While the summer slowdown might decrease your productivity with your employer or clients, it doesn’t have to do the same for your personal projects. This summer, I’m using the summer slug to my benefit. Below are four ways I’m using the summer slowdown to boost my business.

If you’re constantly complaining about the lack of time to pick up a book and read, this is the perfect time to do it. Make a list of your top books and make it happen. Setting aside as little as 15 minutes per day can get you through your favorite books before summer’s over. For me, personal branding books are on top of my list. The best part? I placed a hold at my local library and they required no financial commitment on my part.

Complete online courses

I’m the queen of purchasing things that I never put to good use, especially with online courses. I recently purchased one and have made it a goal to finish and implement strategies before summer ends. Yes, that means committing and creating habits that’ll get me through the course and practicing the lessons learned. Consistency is key.

Gain clarity

OK, this is a big one. Having clarity can make the difference between a successful and unsuccessful business. Not just profit wise, but happiness as well. What’s the point of making a profit out of something that doesn’t bring you joy? This summer, I plan to spend more time with my thoughts and get to the bottom of what my true goals and aspirations are.

Create a plan

They say a goal without a plan is just a dream, and I couldn’t agree more. That’s why I plan to use that clarity to build a plan that can help me reach my biggest goals. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with a 10-year plan, so focusing on creating a strategy for the next few years is a game changer.