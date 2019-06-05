Personal Branding Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

I’m not sure what it is about summer that gets us finally taking out those books out and enjoying a good read. It could be the scorching heat or the work slowdown, but all I know is that I’m excited to finally open up the pages of some of the top books on my reading list.

As a personal development junkie, I’m constantly on the lookout for the next best book that’ll help me grow my personal brand and career. Below are the top five personal branding books on my summer reading list.

Refuse to Choose! by Barbara Sher

It’s no secret I’m a multi-passionate entrepreneur. I’m open about it because I don’t think many people are, and I believe that by me sharing my trials and tribulations, it’ll help others not feel so alone. Refuse to Choose is the perfect book for us, multi-passionate entrepreneurs. In this book, Sher offers tips and techniques to help those dealing with “goal paralysis”.

A Brand Called You by Peter Montoya and Tim Vandehey

OK, so this book has been on my reading list more than once. While I’ve resisted following through with it in the past, it’s one of my goals to get through it this summer. This book is for anyone looking to create (or recreate) their personal brand to attract new customers and grow their business.

Maximize Your Potential: Grow Your Expertise, Take Bold Risks & Build an Incredible Career by Jocelyn K. Glei

As a millennial, self-doubt is one of the most debilitating feelings I deal with. I added Maximize Your Potential to my summer reading list in hopes that it’ll help me overcome some of my thoughts and help me make the best of my skills and potential.

Careergasm: Find Your Way to Feel-Good Work by Sarah Vermunt

First of all, the title alone for this book was enough for me to do a double take. After reading the summary for this book I knew I had to make the time to read it. In general, the purpose of this book is to get the reader feeling good about the work they’re doing and producing. Who wouldn’t want that?

Careerkred: 4 Simple Steps to Build Your Digital Brand and Boost Credibility in Your Career by Ryan Rhoten

Author Ryan Rhoten understands the importance of a powerful online presence and wants his readers to build a brand that speaks for them even when they’re not in the room. The book includes four simple steps that can help build the reader’s digital brand. Simple as that.