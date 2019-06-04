Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Actually Love

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you have yet to decide what to get the man that seems to have it all, you’re in luck. If you’re anything like me, then you panic at the thought of gift giving. You question whether they’ll like it and use it or hate it and donate it in just a few weeks later. Well, after a few years of marriage and lots of gifts giving in between, I think I’ve mastered Father’s Day gifts.

Below are a few Father’s Day gift ideas that are sure to impress your favorite man. The best part? They’re all available on Amazon and can make their way to you in just a few short days.

Sleek wallet and money clip

One of my biggest pet peeves is bulky and overflowing wallets that nothing can ever be found in. This is why I love The Ridge Authentic Minimalist Metal RFID Blocking Wallet. The slim, sleek, and minimalist metal wallet holds up to 12 cards and is RFID blocking, keeping your information safe from scammers. It also comes with an integrated money clip and has a lifetime warranty. Choose from four colors.

Buy it on Amazon for $72.

Wireless phone charger

If your favorite dad is fed up with the overwhelm of tangled cords and lost chargers, it might be time for an upgrade. Wireless chargers make it easy to place your phone down and charge without the hassle of connecting and disconnecting your device.

Get it on Amazon for $21.99.

Console organizer

If your husband (or dad) is anything like mine, then their console is probably chaos. From glasses to hand sanitizer, phone, and spare change, it’s easy to get messy in such limited space. Luckily, there are gadgets like Rubbermaid Storage Organizer Caddy that make organizing fun. It comes in two sizes for your messy needs.

Get it on Amazon for $11.56.

Blue light blocking glasses

If your favorite dad spends a great amount of time in front of a screen like mine, then they’ll love blue light blocking glasses. An easy and stylish way to protect their eyes all day from detrimental effect high energy visible blue light and UV400.

Get them on Amazon for $19.90.

Flexible Task Light

One of the most amazing things about dads is how handy they are. I mean, who else would get up in the middle of the night to fix the leak under the kitchen sink? If your dad is that awesome handyman, then it’s time to upgrade his flashlight. The flexible flashlight can bend into any shape and has magnetic ends to retrieve items from hard to reach places.

Get it on Amazon for $11.98.