Important Tips to Keep Kids Safe Around Water this Summer

Summer temperatures are officially here, which means it’s finally time for pool season. Whether you have a toddler who’s loving the outdoors or a child who loves being independent, there are precautions you should take in order to keep your entire family safe around the water.

It doesn’t matter if you’ll be spending time at a public water park or have your own in-ground pool in your backyard, you can never be too careful when it comes to water safety. Below are some important tips to keep your kids safe around water this summer.

Assign supervision

Under no circumstances should a child ever be left unattended around water. Yes, this means even the 30 seconds it would take you to run into your house for a towel or snack. Make sure to always assign an adult to watch over the children while in or around water.

This is especially important during summer get-togethers and backyard barbecues. Be sure to communicate to all in attendance about the importance of constant supervision. Naming a “temporary lifeguard” can make it easy to remember who’s in charge.

Take swimming lessons

Swim lessons can help a child gain confidence in their abilities around water. In most cases, swim lessons will teach your child about the importance of water safety and how to react in an emergency where they find themselves or a peer in trouble.

Swim lessons are offered all across the country and in many price points. Check with your local city parks and recreation department for information on swim lessons offered in your area.

Learn CPR

CPR isn’t just for lifeguards and first responders. Taking lessons and getting CPR certified is easy and is offered everywhere across the country. Like swim lessons does for children, CPR can help you gain confidence in knowing how to respond in case of an emergency. CPR can save lives.

Talk to your children

Like with anything else in life, communication is key. While infants and toddlers might not understand what you’re telling them, children can. Express to your children the importance of water safety and never being around water unsupervised.