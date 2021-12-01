How to Start Planning for 2022 Business Goals

2022 is just around the corner, which means this is the perfect time to start planning for a new set of business goals. Creating annual business goals is essential to growth, profitability, and relevancy. Whether you’re running a side hustle, a small business, or a multi-million-dollar empire, business goals are essential to success.

It’s never too early to start planning for the year ahead. Below are four tips on how to start planning your 2022 business goals.

Look back at 2021

Before you start looking ahead, it’s important to look back at the last year and evaluate all that you and your business experiences. Was there a critical discovery that led you to pivot your services or offerings? Did the pandemic lead you to transition from brick-and-mortar to an online-only business model? These are all things that are important to note as you look forward and create new goals for your business.

Visualize the year ahead

When you see your future self in 2022, is there anything that looks different? Are you leading a bigger team, packing more orders, or celebrating a record-breaking sales season in July? Visualizing the year ahead can be a great way to begin creating intentional and meaningful goals.

Make your goals SMART

Once you’re done visualizing your best self in 2022, it’s time to turn those visions into SMART goals. Remember, SMART goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely. Break down some of your big visions and think about how you’re going to get from where you are now to where you want to be in 12 months.

Schedule check-ins in advance

Oftentimes, especially as busy entrepreneurs, we spend the time to create goals without carving out time to check in on them throughout the year. While creating goals is great, they’re useless if you’re not constantly working toward them and checking in on them to see if you’ve made any progress.

Whether you choose to check in on your goals weekly, monthly, or quarterly, make sure to block out time in your calendar. It will ensure you stay on track and reach those goals.